Wooten, Sheila G. 1963-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Sheila Gaye Wooten, 56, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the North Kansas City Hospice.

Sheila was born on October 11, 1963 in Maryville to Melvin G. and Vada M. (Drydale) Wooten. She was a graduate of Maryville High School and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, sister-in-law, Colleen Wooten.

Survivors include: her brothers and sisters, Michael Wooten, Wentzville, Missouri, Paul (Sally) Wooten, Kansas City, Missouri, Vicki (Paul) Wells, Kansas City, Susan Growcock, Maryville, Janet (Ronnie) Strueby, Stanberry, Missouri, Joan (Mike) Degase, Maryville, and Charlie Wooten, Maryville, and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Graveside Services 2 p.m.Thursday, July 2 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. Friends may visit after 8 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of TNR, 24005 Hwy 71 North, Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.