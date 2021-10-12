STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Elizabeth Irene Woosley, 67, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at her home. She was born April 20, 1954, in Falls City, Nebraska, daughter of the late "Margie" Ivalene and Louis Sheble. She graduated from Falls City High School, and was an Administrator for the Shebles Nursing home, she also was the Principle at South Park Christian Academy. She loved Jesus and wanted everyone to know Him. She was a member of the South Park Assembly of God.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert, Donald and Frank Sheble; sister, Margie Sheble; and three grandchildren, Matthew McKelvey, Jeremy McCourt, and Dennie Roscoe McCourt III.
She is survived by husband, Leonard Woosley of the home, daughter children: Tammy (Mike) McKelvey, Buffalo, Missouri, Dennie (Karen) McCourt, Bethany, Missouri, Gary (Sindie) McCourt, St. Joseph, and Stacey (Jim) Morris, St. Joseph; 12 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren. She will be cremated under care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
