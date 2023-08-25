Woolsey, Forest W. Forest City, Mo. Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Forest W. WoolseyFOREST CITY, Mo. - Forest W. "Junior" Woolsey, 94, passed away at his Forest City, Missouri, home on Aug. 24, 2023.Family visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with services at 10:30 a.m. Monday, all at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.Interment with military rites at Forest City Cemetery.Memorials to the Forest City Cemetery.A complete obituary and online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Forest Woolsey, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug. 25, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 24, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 23, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWorker dies in rural Buchanan CountyQuikTrip will roll into St. JoeMan dies after explosion at home garagePolice investigating death in Union StarJuvenile injured after motorcycle crashBubble tea shop holds grand opening in St. JosephVehicle overturns near GowerCity sees light attendance at poolsTiny homes project ready to move forwardPoland's leader: Russia moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus
