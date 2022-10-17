Woods, Jean A. 1942-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 17, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jean A. Woods, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.On Jan. 23, 1942, she was born to Lloyd and Mary (Conrad) Agan in Peru, Iowa.Jean married Thomas Lough Woods on Nov. 24, 1963. He survives of the home.The family will gather with friends 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to InterServ, 5400 King Hill Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64504.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Joseph Jean A. Woods Thomas Lough Woods Conrad Memorial Contribution Crematory × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 17, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 15, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal caseMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittOne hospitalized after car flips in Monday night crashTwo teens sent to hospital after rollover crash Tuesday morningFive people hospitalized after crash Wednesday nightVacant building threatens D&GAir Force grounds all 139th Airlift Wing aircraftTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Man charged after attempted kidnapping in Clinton County
