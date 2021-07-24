Woods, Jane D. Smithville, Mo.

Jane Davison Woods
SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Jane Davison Woods, 94, Smithville, Missouri passed away July 21, 2021.
Survived by children; John (Susan Tripp) Woods, Jean (Dennis) Green and Jeff (Pam) Woods; grandchildren Tiffany (John) Chaney, Cara (Steve) Rainsbarger and Levi (Kristine) Green; step-grandchildren Sebastian McLeod and Rachel (Mike) McLeod.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday July 28th at First Christian Church, Smithville.
Inurnment: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.
Donations to the Church or KC Hospice.
Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
