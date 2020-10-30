FAUCETT, Mo. - Robert "Bobby" Allen Wood, 63, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 26, 1957, in St. Joseph, son of the late Mary and William Wood.

He graduated from Mid Buchanan High School, class of 1975 and worked at numerous jobs the last retiring from Fort Leavenworth in the maintenance department. He also helped on the family farm.

He enjoyed spending time with Terrann and Sal, raising livestock, tending to his farm and yard, cutting wood and buying and selling cars. He was a Christian.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include, daughter, Terrann (Sal Occhipinti) Wood; Annette Wood (Terranns mother); brothers, Dewayne (Becky) Wood, Gaylan (Nigel) Wood, and Melvin (Melissa) Wood; sister, Francine Wood; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with a funeral service and public live stream: 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating, on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Union Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Union Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.