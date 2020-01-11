Phyllis Ann Wood, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home, in St. Joseph.

She was born March 30, 1953, in St. Joseph, daughter of Betty and Fred Dennis.

She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1971.

She married Robert "Bob" Wood, on June 9, 1973.

She worked at Big Smith, H.D. Lee, TEVA and Uniland.

Phyllis enjoyed sewing, spending time with her grandchildren, and babysitting.

She was a member of Wallace Christian Church.

Phyllis was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Virginia Lee Grippando; brother, David Dennis; sister, Donna Dennis; brother-in-laws, Earl Vandgrift and Ronnie Parton; and great-niece, Baylee Martin.

Survivors include: husband, Robert "Bob" Wood, of the home; daughters, Janet (Robert) Lines, St. Joseph, and Jennifer Perkins, St. Joseph; son, Robert (Nichole) Wood Jr., St. Joseph; brother, Fred (Cindy) Dennis, Rosendale, Missouri; sisters, Eva May (Frank) Wood, Neva Kay Vandgrift and Kathy (Tommie) Edwards; grandchildren: Alexis and Elyzabeth Perkins, Gavin and Jaylynn Wood, Logan Dennis, Whitney Goforth and Travis Edwards; brother-in-law, David Grippando; and brother-in-law, Richard (Kay) Wood.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. Clark Heckman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Special Olympics.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.