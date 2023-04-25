WALLACE, Mo. - Melvin Ernest Wood, 79, of Wallace, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home in Wallace. He was born Dec. 20, 1943, in DeKalb, Missouri, son of William "Bill" Wood and Mary Wood. He graduated from DeKalb High School. He worked as a truck driver, retired from Yellow Freight. He loved to help on the farm, being outside, fishing, planting his garden, but most of all he loved playing with and watching his grand babies.
Melvin loved the big sky of Montana, and got to live out his dream of living there with his wife, Melissa Wood, he also loved helping his friend Darryl Pierce with cows and farming, endless conversations with his fellow trucking buddy, Terry, playing in a band with beloved friends, and always making jokes and fun memories with his friend Larry. One thing he always did up until it closed, was to drink coffee at Farris Truck Stop with many friends at what they called the liars table. He is loved by many friends and family with many memories made and cherished, he was a Christian.
Melvin was preceded in death by father, William; mother, Mary; and brother, Bobby Wood.
Survivors include: wife, Melissa Wood, of the home; son, Justin (Elizabeth) Gibson, Wallace; daughter, Tasha (Stormy) Gibson, Wallace; grandkids, Abby, Malachy, Elayna, Gracie, and Colt; sons, Brian and Kelly, and their children of Agency and Kansas; brothers, Dwayne (Becky) Wood, Dearborn, Missouri, Gaylan (Nigel) Wood, of Faucett, Missouri; and sister, Francine Wood, of St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Inurnment will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Union Cemetery, Faucett Missouri.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.