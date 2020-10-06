Kathy L. Wood

Kathy Lynn Wood, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 1, 2020.

Kathy was born in Wichita, Kansas, to Kenneth and Norma Wood. Upon graduation from El Doradon High School, she attended the University of Kansas, ultimately graduating from Washburn University with her Juris Doctor degree.

After graduation, Kathy worked for Legal Aid, later embarking in her own private practice. Kathy was a strong humanitarian with great compassion for those in need, this also extended to her love of animals. She will be missed by all.

Kathy is survived by a sister, Anne Cross, (Bob) and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

Kathy has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.