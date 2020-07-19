Franklin "Frank" Joseph Wood, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born Sept. 12, 1951 and graduated from Benton High School.

He married Eva Dennis and she survives of the home.

Frank worked in the grocery business all his life, including: Woods Mart at Lake Contrary, Walmart and several other grocery stores in the area.

He enjoyed classic cars, classic rock music, fishing, talking will friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a member of the Clarksdale Baptist Church.

Frank was preceded in death by: grandmother, Jessie Irene Wood; brothers: Ron, Joe and Fred Wood; sisters, Norma Giseburt and Mary E. Wood.

Survivors include: wife, Eva of the home; mother, Charlotte Majewskil; daughters: Kristen (Matt) Howie, Jessica Skow, Amanda (Taylor) Russell, Melissa (Cody) Farr, Rebecca (Scott) Adams; and son, J.R. (Johnna) Swett; 15 grandchildren; brothers, Mark and Eric Majewski; sisters; Jenny Odell, Carol Conard and Lorrie DeShon; many friends, including: Justin Watsinger, Danny Buckler, and Wendy Klepak; and his dog, Rockie.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He will be cremated, under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, following the services.

Memorials are requested to the 1st Baptist Church, Clarksdale, Missouri.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com.

At the family's request, please wear a mask during visitation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.