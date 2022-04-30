Diane Marie Wood, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away on April 20, 2022. Diane was born on Oct. 11, 1968, to Robert and Evelyn Wood in Carrollton, Missouri. She spent all her childhood years in Gallatin, Missouri.
Diane graduated from Gallatin High School in 1987. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education in 1992. She attended St. Paul’s School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri. Later, she received a Master of Divinity Degree from Perkins School of Theology/Southern Methodist University in Houston, Texas.
She was a member of the Gallatin Methodist Church. Diane held various positions during her lifetime, including nanny, elementary teacher, cashier, clergy and chaplain. She found her work as a chaplain to be especially rewarding.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn Wood and great-nephew, Bryndin Todd Ripple.
She is survived by six siblings, Donna King (Cliff), David Wood (Dee), Darla Snyder (Joel), Dean Wood, Debra Dodson (Larry) and Doris Adwell; 14 nieces and nephews; 27 great-nieces and great- nephews; six great-great- nieces and great-great- nephews; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She enjoyed football and baseball (cheering for the Chiefs and the Royals). She was an avid reader. She enjoyed going out to the movies, eating out and of course, ordering dessert even if she couldn’t finish her meal. Diane loved the ocean and enjoyed horseback riding on Galveston beach. More than anything else, she enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, whether it involved sitting and reading stories to them or taking them to Worlds of Fun. She also loved animals and treated all family pets as her own.
Visitation with the family will take place at the United Methodist Church, 111 South Market Street, Gallatin, Missouri, at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, with the Celebration of Life being held there at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help with final expenses, which may be made payable to: Donna King, 26824 US Highway 69, Altamont, MO 64620. Please write Diane Wood Memorial in the memo.
