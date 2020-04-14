Clarence Eugene Wood, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away April 11, 2020.

Clarence was born on Feb. 7, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Joseph and Alice (Huddelston) Wood.

He graduated from Central High School in 1948, and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He was a lifelong Baptist and was employed by Quaker Oats.

Clarence loved woodworking and his chow dogs.

Clarence married Rose Marie Sullivan, on Jan. 11, 1950, in St. Joseph.

She passed away on Nov. 18, 2014.

In addition to his parents; and wife; Clarence is preceded in death by: his son, Robert Wood; and brother, Gordon Wood.

Survivors: son, Randall Wood (Barbara); daughter, Rosanne Hendrix; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and interment: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.