Wood, Charles L. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Jun 28, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles Leonard Wood 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born Dec. 31, 1951, in St. Joseph, son of the late Anna and Calvin Wood. He enjoyed watching movies and wrestling.Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Ann Wood; son, Scotty Joe Wood; and his parents. He had three brothers and three sisters.He is survived by son, Danny Wood, St. Joseph; daughter, Janet Gallaway, Lawson, Missouri. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Joseph Danny Wood Scotty Joe Wood Charles Leonard Wood Janet Gallaway × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 28, 2022 Late Notices, June 27, 2022 Late Notices, June 25, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMoss Castle restored: From Mexican restaurant to family homeMan arrested after hitting police carMound City man flown to hospital after crashStonecrest residents voice thoughts on nearby mental health facilityFather-son business owner duo moves to Frederick AvenueYoga instructor to host free sessions in local parksLocal firefighters serving the community with new businessFormer Northwest forward Ryan Hawkins chasing pro hoops dreamsFederal decision ends free summer meal programLarry Stobbs, city's former mayor, dies at 84
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.