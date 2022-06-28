Wood, Charles L. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Charles Leonard Wood 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born Dec. 31, 1951, in St. Joseph, son of the late Anna and Calvin Wood. He enjoyed watching movies and wrestling.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Ann Wood; son, Scotty Joe Wood; and his parents. He had three brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by son, Danny Wood, St. Joseph; daughter, Janet Gallaway, Lawson, Missouri. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.