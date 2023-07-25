Wood, Beverly J. 1985-2023 Kansas City, Mo. Jul 25, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Wood, Beverly J. 1985-2023 Kansas City, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Beverly J. (Barnes) Wood, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023.She was born Feb. 24, 1985, to Johnny Barnes and Kelley (Wyble) Barnes, in St. Joseph.Survivors include her parents and husband, Chris Wood; children, Zoey and Paisley McQuate; siblings, Tabatha Barnes, Johnna Barnes, Billie Jo Barnes, and Haley Mooney.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 25, 2023 Late Notices, July 24, 2023 Late Notices, July 21, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFatal motorcycle crash kills one St. Joseph manNew restaurants prepare for summer openingsMan shot at 17th and FrancisTwo surrender after shooting, police chaseSchool volunteer charged with child sex crimes, sexual contact with studentTwo sent to Mosaic after two car collisionCat lounge seeking community supportFans excited as Chiefs players start to arrive for campMissouri Western nearing end of Chiefs training camp contractClassic cars come to Lake Contrary
