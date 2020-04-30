Wood, Betty J. 1941-2020

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Betty Jo (Flanagan) Wood, 78, Amazonia, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, Monday April 27, 2020.
She was born Aug. 13, 1941, to Betty and Joseph Flanagan.
Betty married Ronald Wood Sr., Dec. 19, 1965.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, flowers, junking and her family.
Betty was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Larry and Ronald Flanagan; grandson, Stephen Johns.
Survivors include: her husband of 54 years; son, Ron (Kelly); daughters, Becky (Wes), Bobbi (Shane), all of Savannah, Missouri; sisters, Maureen (Bill), Amazonia, Mary Sue (Jim), Texas; brother, David Flanagan, King City; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to: St. Joseph Humane Society or the Leukemia Cancer Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.