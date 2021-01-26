Wood, Alvin G. 1940-2021

ATCHISON, Kan. - Alvin Guy Wood, Jr., 80, of Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Hiawatha Hospital, Hiawatha, Kansas.

Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Troy, Kansas. A parish rosary will be prayed Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, visitation with the family will follow until 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kidney Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation and may be left in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.

Alvin was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Atchison, the son of Alvin Guy Wood, Sr., and Florence Madden Wood. He attended the Spring Grove Elementary School and Troy High School.

He and Barbara J. Willmeth were united in marriage on Jan. 2, 1965, at St. John's Church in Doniphan, Kansas.

Alvin was employed for many years with Zahnd Ford Company and later with Pruessner Ford Company. In 1981, he went to work for Rockey's Service until his retirement in 2004. In addition, he also farmed on his family farm north of Atchison. He enjoyed being outdoors, mushroom hunting and cutting firewood, and working on projects around the farm.

Alvin was a long-time member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and for many years he and his wife served as Eucharistic Ministers. He was a former member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America while in high school.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Wood, of the couple's home; two daughters, Theresa (Eric) Root, Atchison, and Marietta (Nathan) Reynolds, St. Joseph; and four grandchildren, Owen Root, AnnaMaria Root, Aiden Reynolds, and Elijah Reynolds. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.