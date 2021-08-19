KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Forrest "Mutt" Nathan Wombwell was born June 13, 1957, to Kenneth Ray Wombwell and Kathleen Joan (Gelski) Wombwell in Brookfield, Missouri. He passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri, surrounded by the love of those who now survive him.
The rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at St. Thomas More Church, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, Missouri, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas More. Interment with military honors will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice House or Bishop Miege Drama and Vocal Music Dept.
Please visit www.Muehlebachchapel.com to view the full obituary. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
