Wolfe, Rick L. 1959-2021 Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Rick Lee Wolfe, 61, formerly of northwest Missouri, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home in Springfield, Missouri.

Rick was born in Maryville, Missouri, on Oct. 20, 1959, and was a lifelong resident of the area. His parents were George Andrew "Porge" Wolfe and Joann Nell (Shipps) Peter.

He was preceded in death by his father and also his grandparents, Earl and Nellie Shipps, and Harry and Nell Wolfe.

He graduated in 1978 from Nodaway-Holt R-7 High School in Graham, Missouri. Rick had farmed with Swartz Farms for 25 years. He was also a trucker for Del Clement Trucking, Nodaway-Holt Fertilizer, and Renshaw Farms. After moving to Table Rock Lake, he became the head driver for the "Ride The Ducks" tourist attraction in Branson, Missouri.

Rick had played Santa for over 25 years for family, friends, school, and civic organizations. He also drove his 1946 Farmall Tractor in parades for Camp Quality of NW Missouri.

He co-chaired the Graham Street Fair for many years. Rick will be Honored as the 2021 Graham Street Fair Grand Marshal.

He was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church in Cape Fair, Missouri.

On Feb. 14, 1989, Rick was united in marriage to Dr. Jeanette "Jette" Slade. She survives him of the home.

Other survivors include his children, Ivy and Major Marty Small, and their children, Zane and Hazel Small, Republic, Missouri; his mother and stepfather, Joann and Jerry Peter, Maryville; his sister, Deb (Duane) Parman, Sheridan, Missouri; his niece, Kally Jo (Tim) Haer, Bolckow, Missouri, and nephew, Wayde Parman, Kansas City, Missouri.

Rick has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

rial services will be at 10 a.m., on April 17, 2021, First Baptist Church, Cape Fair, Missouri.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in conjunction with the Graham Street Fair.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Rick's name to the Ozark Food Harvest, PO Box 5746, Springfield, MO 65801. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.