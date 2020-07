Lynn was born in St. Joseph, to Ralph David and Evlyn Bryson Wolf.

She was raised in DeKalb County and attended University of Missouri-Columbia.

Lynn is survived by: her husband, Steve; two children; three grandchildren; her brother, Larry Wolf (Carol Kay) of Amity, Missouri; and sister-in-law, Deborah (Gentzler) Grace (David) of Laramie, Wyoming; along with nieces and nephews.

Service information can be found at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.