CAMERON, Mo. - Steven Howard Wold, 74, Cameron, passed away Feb. 7, 2020.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, Cameron.

Burial: noon Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, at Higginsville, Missouri.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.