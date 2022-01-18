Wolbert, Trudy 1941-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Trudy Wolbert of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Jan. 15, 2022.
Trudy was born in Eger, Germany, on Aug. 27, 1941. She came to the United States from Germany in 1962. In 1963 she married Karl Wolbert, also from Germany. In the early years she worked at Conception Abby, then later for her husband at Swede Redi-Mix. Trudy will be remembered for her love of cooking and baking, especially for her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, hunting, and fishing.
Trudy is preceded in death by her sister, Elli Flint; her parents, Josef and Helene Himmer; and niece, Keri Whipple.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 58 years, Karl; children, Sandy (Chris) Seipel, Ravenwood Missouri, Sonja (Andy) Finkelstein, Cape Coral, Florida, and Michael (Kristi) Wolbert, Platte City, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Brad (Tanna) Seipel, Adrianna and Braxten, Matt Seipel, Jenny Seipel, Jackson Henggeler, Merritt Henggeler, Kendra Henggeler, Mitchell Wolbert, Natalie Wolbert; and sister, Dagmar (Robert) Whipple.
Trudy was cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A memorial service will be held at St. Gregory's Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
