Wohlford, Maxine 1925-2020

FOREST CITY, Mo. - Maxine Wohlford, 94, of Forest City, passed away March 6, 2020, at the Oregon Care Center.

Maxine was born Aug. 16, 1925, in Forest City.

On Dec. 7, 1948, she married George Wohlford.

Maxine worked as a bank teller and also worked for several restaurants.

Preceding her in death were: her parents, Joseph and Margaret "Lois" (Arnold) Munyon; sisters, Marilyn Cromer and Peggy Parsons; half siblings, Jack Williams and Clare Taylor; brother-in-law, Charles Parsons; and nephew, Larry Munyon.

Survivors include: her son, Mark (Cindy) Wohlford; brother, Albert (MaryLee) Munyon; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren, plus twins on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

Family visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Monday, also at the funeral home.

Inurnment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery Association or the Forest City United Methodist Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.