Douglas Raymond Witt 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. He was born May 11, 1954, in Fort Clayton, Panama, son of the late Josephine and Norman Witt.

He graduated from Lafayette High School, and received an associates degree from Missouri Western. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War, and worked in the Construction industry.

He is survived by daughter, Jenifer (Caleb) LaRue; son, Justin (Meagan) Witt; sisters, Catherine Fleischer and Barb Beaty; and five grandchildren, Maverick and Brady, Noah, Kennedy and Pyper.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday with a rosary to be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. An inurnment will be at a later date at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.