CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Georgia Carol Witkowski 77, of Clarkskale, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Duncan, Oklahoma. She was born June 24, 1945, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Georgia Melba and Carl Murphy. She graduated from Benton High School and worked as a CNA and Med Tech for several area nursing homes, hospice care, and at the Meadowview assisted living center. She enjoyed getting up and going to work, helping and taking care of people.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nelson "Randy" Cook Jr.; daughter, Ashley Witkowski; and brother, Roger Murphy.

