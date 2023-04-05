CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Georgia Carol Witkowski 77, of Clarkskale, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Duncan, Oklahoma. She was born June 24, 1945, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Georgia Melba and Carl Murphy. She graduated from Benton High School and worked as a CNA and Med Tech for several area nursing homes, hospice care, and at the Meadowview assisted living center. She enjoyed getting up and going to work, helping and taking care of people.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nelson "Randy" Cook Jr.; daughter, Ashley Witkowski; and brother, Roger Murphy.
Survivors include husband, Bradley Witkowski of the home; son, Gary (Lindsay) Cook, Savannah, Missouri; daughters, Nichole (Steven) Hallford, Duncan, Oklahoma, and Christina Judd; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Danny, Steven (Beverly), and Timothy Murphy; sister-in-law, Pamela Murphy all of St. Joseph; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
