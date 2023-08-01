Frank B. "Skip" Withrow, age 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at home.
Frank was born Jan. 15, 1932, to Frank and Helen Withrow in Maryville, Missouri. After graduating from Tarkio High School, in 1950, he went on to study at Tarkio College.
After graduation in 1954, he married his high school love, Doris Adamson, and then served in the United States Army in Germany. Frank later went on to get his Masters degree and teach, which started his 50 years of service to children and young adults. He taught at Harden and Excelsior Springs and was school administrator for Ralls County and in Lathrop, Missouri, where he retired. Following retirement, he taught at St. Joseph Christian School and later drove a bus for the public school system.
Frank was a wonderful and devoted father, husband and teacher. He always taught valuable life lessons, generous with listening and sharing wisdom and wit, and supported his family through all life's accomplishments and challenges. When Frank wasn't at school, he could be found doing all types of projects fixing or building something. An avid fixer-upper and carpenter, Frank also enjoyed collecting model cars.
He was also active with his Christian faith, attending and serving as deacon at Center, Lathrop and Green Valley Baptist Churches, and an inactive deacon at Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Harriet Staashelm.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris Withrow, and their son, Floyd Withrow, of California; a goddaughter, Patti Liefer (Ron and family), of Redbud, Illinois; and honorary adopted family, Rev. Terry and Betsy Hodges and family, of Odessa, Missouri. Also, a brother-in-law, Franklin Staashelm (Carolyn); and niece, April Ronan; nephews, Ernest Staashelm (Christy) and Robert Staashelm (Susan) and families.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Tarkio Home Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Children's Home Society of Missouri, 9445 Litzsinger Rd., St. Louis, MO 63144.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Withrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
