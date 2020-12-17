Wise, Aubrey N. 1982-2020

NORTH BEND, Neb. -Aubrey N. Wise, 38, North Bend, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 10, 2020. She was born on Jan. 2,1982, the daughter of Laura Brewer (Jamie) and Gary Wise, deceased.

Preceded in death by her grandparents.

Aubrey attended Benton High School.

Survivors include: sisters: Sarah Wise (Jerry), Sadie Brewer, Kate Brewer, Miki Brewer, Stacie Brewer; brothers, Jon Wise, Jamie Brewer; and her beloved dog, Irie.

Aubrey was generous and took care of everyone in need. She never met a stranger. She loved and adored her nieces and nephews. Aubrey loved the outdoors and animals. She always had a beautiful smile on her face.

Aubrey was an organ donor and gave hope and life to many people.

Memorial service: Jan. 2, 2021. Contact family members for additional information.