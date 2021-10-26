Shirley Louise Wirtz passed from her earthly life to her eternal life with our Lord and Savior on Oct. 17, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1943, to Joseph and Florence Taylor, in St. Joseph, where she grew up and graduated from Savannah High School.
Shirley went on to marry Nicholas J. Bonura and of that was born her only child, Angela Atchison.
She is leaving behind her daughter, Angela, and her husband Craig Atchison, as well as three grandchildren, Nick Jerde, Christina Atchison, Brooke Atchison, and one great-grandson, Jason Jerde. Shirley is also leaving her siblings, Marsha Wiedmaier, Phyllis McCoy, Kenny Jarvis, Janice Oliver, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Nick Jerde, her mother, Florence Jarvis, and her sister Joyce Poling.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, 5005 Frederick Ave, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
