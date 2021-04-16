PITTSFIELD, Ill. - Mary Roberta Wintjen, 72, Pittsfield, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Eastside Nursing Home, Pittsfield.
Preceded: parents, Chester H. and Opal E. (Thomas) King; husband, Terry Wintjen; sisters, Ada May Fletchall, Bertha O'Banion; brother, Don King; grandson, Chance Wintjen.
Survivors: children, Kevin N. (Denise) Wintjen, Macon, Missouri, Darin (Shelley) Wintjen, Griggsville, Illinois; grandsons, Austin, Dustin, D.J. (Bekah), Stone Wintjen; two sisters, Chesteen Stuck, Ruby Goff; nieces, nephews, cousins.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m, Saturday, April 17, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.
Open visitation: 11 a.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday prior to service.
Private family interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.