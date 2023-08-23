Wallis "Wally" Kay Winter was born on March 24, 1940, in Tracy, Minnesota, to Waldo and Evelyn Winter, of rural Currie, Minnesota. She died Aug. 19, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Wally grew up as a farmer's daughter. She was an accomplished student, played the piano and flute, and was a church organist. She graduated from Westbrook High School, Westbrook, Minnesota, in 1958. After obtaining a teaching certificate from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, Wally earned a Bachelor's degree from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, and Master's degree from Marycrest College, Davenport, Iowa, both in Education. She also earned many credit hours toward her doctorate.
Wally's Christian faith was important to her. She found solace in prayer, Bible study, and fellowship with others. She sought to deepen her understanding of the Word and her relationship with the Lord.
Wally was a resource teacher for elementary and junior high school students with learning differences for many years, in Davenport. She had a special gift for identifying and encouraging each student's strengths and talents and celebrating their achievements. Upon retiring, she moved to St. Joseph and volunteered at MidCity Excellence and Bartlett Center educating at risk youth. She also served as the MidCity Excellence board secretary for many years.
Wally also had a love and compassion for animals. She had an extraordinary devotion to her feline friends, Sydney, Princess and Noble, who brought her immense joy and comfort.
Wally is survived by her former husband, Elroy Gertner, and their son, Jonathan Gertner (Dana); daughter, Bethany Kent (Trey); granddaughters, Madison Gertner, Mallory Gertner, Makayla Gertner, Lauren Kent, and Meghan Kent; sisters, Betty Brown, Sue Wolff (David); and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Evelyn (Rolston) Winter; sister and brother-in-law, Leah and Philip Grotte; nephew, Jason Wolff; brother-in-law, Tim Brown.
The family will gather for a Graveside Service & Inurnment at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to MidCity Excellence at 1802 Union, St. Joseph, MO 64501 or online at VisitMCE.org.
