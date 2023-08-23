Wallis "Wally" Kay Winter was born on March 24, 1940, in Tracy, Minnesota, to Waldo and Evelyn Winter, of rural Currie, Minnesota. She died Aug. 19, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Wally grew up as a farmer's daughter. She was an accomplished student, played the piano and flute, and was a church organist. She graduated from Westbrook High School, Westbrook, Minnesota, in 1958. After obtaining a teaching certificate from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, Wally earned a Bachelor's degree from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, and Master's degree from Marycrest College, Davenport, Iowa, both in Education. She also earned many credit hours toward her doctorate.

