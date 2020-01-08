Winslow, Doris 1945-2020

Doris Winslow, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

She was born Feb. 15, 1945, in Alamo, Tennessee, daughter of Elberta and Jesse Hughes.

She attended Benton High School.

Doris married Elvin Winslow, on May 13, 1993.

She worked at Silgan Container, and retired after nearly 30 years.

She enjoyed fishing, was a longtime avid bowler and also enjoyed quilting/knitting. Doris would knit hats, and scarves and pass them out to school children in the community.

She was also active member at Grace Evangelical Church and loved to volunteer.

Doris will be remembered for her love for others, and will continue to help others as she was an organ donor.

Doris was preceded in death by: father, Jesse Hughes; mother, Elberta Hughes; great-grandson, Simon Turner; brothers, Bill Hughes and TB Hughes; sisters: Betty Hoover, Eddie May Mace and Margaret Lewis.

Survivors include: husband, Elvin Winslow, of the home; daughters: Belinda (Randy) Gann, of St. Joseph, Pam (Mike) Swift, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, and Sherri Spaeth, of Platte City, Missouri; and stepdaughter, Merihelen (Andy) Markt, of Oregon, Missouri; sister, Jettie Cline; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Winslow has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Church, Pastor David Ernst officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Grace Evangelical Church.

Memorials are requested to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.