KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Leslie Owen Winsea, 53, of Kansas City, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 12, 1966, in Kansas City, the son of Leland and Joan Bent Winsea Sr.

Wake services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Kickapoo Community Building.

Burial will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, at the Winsea Cemetery, on the Kickapoo Reservation.

www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.