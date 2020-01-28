CLARKSVILLE, Iowa -Dorothy (Bermond) Winkey, 101, Clarksville, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, in Clarksville.

Dorothy was born Dec. 16, 1918, in St. Joseph, to William and Julia (Ebersold) Bermond.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husbands, Arlin Moller in 1973, and Darrell Winkey in 1994; and brother, Loren Bermond.

She is survived by: her daughter, Carole Theiss, of Kapaa, Kauai, Hawaii; and brother, Robert (Mae) Bermond, of Easton, Missouri.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside services and inurnment will be at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.