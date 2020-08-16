TROY, Kan. - Merlene (Pelham) Winkel, 86, of Blair, Kansas, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Merlene was born on Sept. 27, 1933, in Ozark County, Missouri, to Velma Pelham.

She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Elwood, Kansas. She was a homemaker and taught Sunday School for over 20 years.

Merlene loved her husband of 66 years, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren but most of all, she loved God.

Merlene married Floyd Winkel on Oct. 11, 1953, in St. Joseph; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors: son, Jack Winkel (Carol); daughter, Sue Winkel; step- grandchild, Josh Brown; grandchildren, Victoria Whited (Micah) and Rebekah Winkel; great grandchildren, Avery and Ellie Whited; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.

Memorials: Alzheimer's Association or the Hillcrest Children's Home for Unwed Mothers.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.