HIGHLAND, Kan. - Linda Sue Windmeyer, died peacefully June 1, 2021, at her Highland, Kansas, home surrounded by her loved ones.

Surviving are her children: Melinda, Sarah, and William Simmons, all of the home in Highland, Allen Simmons (Jane) of Denton, Kansas, Penny Peterson (Scott) of Douglasville, Georgia, Nancy Clary (Robin) of Troy, Kansas, Chuck Simmons (Sandy) of Highland; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Vicki Windmeyer of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, and Leanda May of Hiawatha, Kansas.

A celebration of Linda's eternal life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Bellevue United Methodist Church, north of Leona.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland, after 10 a.m. Thursday, where the family will meet from 6 until 8 that evening. Masks are requested, not required. There will be order of eastern star service at church before dismissed to go to cemetery.

Memorials: Highland EMT Association, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.

