SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Jennifer Ann (Bandler) (Leeson) Winders, 46, Springfield, Missouri, as a life-long Christian, Jenny went home to her merciful Lord and Savior, Jesus on Jan. 25, 2022.
Jenny was born to Glenn Martin and Patricia Ann (Rush) (Bandler) Burton, March 18, 1975. She was their only child. Her father, Glenn preceded her in death, 1985. She was lovingly fathered by her step-dad, Loren Edward Burton.
Jenny graduated from Mid-Buchanan High School in 1993 and Central Missouri State University in 1997. Throughout her academic years she was involved in not only her classes but school plays and numerous activities.
She had dozens of loving, faithful friends. At CMSU, Jenny was quite active in her sorority, Sigma Kappa, where she met many life- long friends and was involved in numerous civic and collegiate projects and campaigns. She obtained a degree in Early Childhood Education which she put to practice in many teaching and site director positions in multiple Child Development Centers. She also taught in the Adult Education program for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Jenny married Trevor Scott Leeson and they parented two sons, Aidan and Coen Leeson. She later married Richard Winders, parenting son, Samuel Martin and daughter, Sophia Lee Winders.
Jenny was a devoted and loving daughter, niece, cousin, friend, wife and mother. She masterfully managed both a growing family and a professional career. She enjoyed traveling with her family always finding a body of water and or a rollercoaster to enjoy.
Jenny left us far too soon but it is said that the measure of a life is not its Duration but its Donation. She leaves us with indelible memories of her and her four exceptional children, Aidan Scott and Coen Edward Hamilton Leeson and Samuel Martin and Sophia Lynn Winders, to carry on her legacy.
She is survived by: husband, Richard Darren Winders, children, Aidan, Coen, Sam and Sophie; parents, Patty and Ed Burton; previous husband, Trevor Scott Leeson; and numerous loving aunts and cousins and friends.
The family will receive family and friends 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Wyatt Park Baptist Church, with service to follow at 2 p.m.,
Inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery following service.
Online obituary and guest book can be found at www.heatonbowman smith.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wyatt Park Baptist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.