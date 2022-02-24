Flo E. Winchester, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at a local health care facility.
She was born Aug. 5, 1937 in Purdin, Missouri, daughter of Lelia and Ernest Hicks. She graduated from Brookfield High School.
Flo worked at HD Lee and later Peachtree Doors. She enjoyed fishing, especially their trips to Grand Lake. She also enjoyed dancing, playing cards, going to the casino, sewing and crocheting.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Jimmie Evertson, husband, Larry Winchester and 10 siblings.
Survivors include, daughters, Shelia (Kevin) Malchose and Colette Armstrong, both of St. Joseph, grandchildren Chris Robertson, Jerrod Robertson, Derek (Amy) Armstrong, Tara Trauernicht and Randy Armstrong, great-grandchildren, Hunter, Devin, Adisyn, Carsyn, Brena, Noah, Jake and Kendrik.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Winchester will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
