Jimmie L. Winans
Jimmie Lee Winans, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Brigida; children, Tony (Jenny) Winans, Chris Winans, Chrisie (Mike) Reinert, Brigida Winans, and Celia Pinzino; seven grandsons; two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Calvary Baptist Church, 731 N. 22nd St, St. Joseph.
Memorial Gifts to Outreach International to dig water wells in Africa in his memory.
112 W. 18th St. KCMO 64108. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.