Jimmie L. Winans

Jimmie Lee Winans, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

His memorial was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 27, but due to a bad storm, it has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cavalry Baptist Church, 731 N. 22nd Street St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Memorial donations can be made to: Outreach International at 112 W. 18th St. Kansas City, MO 64108. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.