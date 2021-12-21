Wilma L. Wilson
ALBANY, Mo. - Wilma L. Wilson, 95, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Dec. 19, 2021, at Worth County Convalescent Center in Grant City, Missouri.
Survivors: sisters-in-law, Louise Moad, Rose Wilson, Linda Wilson, Joyce Turner; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service and Burial: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
