Ronald W. Wilson Sr., age 83, made his journey to Heaven on April 12, 2022, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
Ron was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Beulah and Ernest Payne. Beulah later married James L. Wilson, who was a great father to him.
Ron was the beloved husband to Jacqueline Jean Wilson for 66 years, and father to son, Ronald W. Wilson II, and daughter, Michelle S. Hinkle.
Ron was a refrigeration engineer with Preston Refrigeration in Kansas City, Kansas, before enjoying retirement. He owned Wilson Trailer Sales and RW Homebuilders, building and renovating homes and commercial properties with his family for many years. He purchased and renovated the Starlite Country Plaza, Stewartsville, Missouri, in 1997 and owned it until 2007. He was a 50 year member of the Brotherhood Lodge 269, St. Joseph.
Ron enjoyed many activities with his family including fishing, sports activities and vacationing. He was a property owner at Lake Viking, Gallatin, Missouri, for 28 years, enjoying time there with his family and friends.
Celebration of Life Service with public livestream at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.prior to the service. Private inurnment at a later date.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations supporting the therapeutic riding program at Broken Creek Youth Ranch, 9902 SW Highway 31, Stewartsville, MO 64490, where Ron served on the Board of Directors.
Ron was preceded in death by infant son, Scott Donald Wilson; his sister, Paula Rose Smith of Franklin, Pennsylvania; and brother, Dennis Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, of the home; his son, Ronald (Debi) Wilson II, St. Joseph, his daughter, Michelle (Mark) Hinkle, Stewartsville. Also survived by his grandchildren, Jeremy (Sherri) Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri, Jessica (DJ) Gregory, St. Joseph, Shaun (Chassidy) Hinkle, St. Joseph, Jason (Quincy) Wilson, St. Joseph, Jaime (Brad) Apodaca, St. Joseph, Jena (Matt Morton) Wilson, St. Joseph, Michael Weil, St. Joseph, Nicholas (Kaleigh) Weil, St. Joseph, Mariah (Travis Litvinoff) Weil, Stokesdale, North Carolina, Corey (Daniel) Wilson, Denver, Colorado; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
