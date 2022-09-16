Shirley Ann Wilson, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Halls, Missouri, daughter of the late Gladys and Alpha Keith. She was a homemaker. Shirley enjoyed gardening, flowers, car rides, baking, cooking, she loved to go to Branson, Missouri, but most especially she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. She was a Christian.
Shirley was preceded in death by husband, John Raymond Wilson; son, Jerry Wilson; her parents; brothers, Kenneth, Walter, Buddy, Billy, and Clarence Keith.
Survivors include, daughter, Denise (Brian) Davis, St. Joseph; sisters, Twilla "Sissy" Sauter, and Frances "Fannie" (Robert) Boyer, St Joseph; grandchildren: Faith (Anthony) Kretzer, Courtney (Nate) Beam, Gaige (Justice) Wilson, Colby Davis, and Bailey (Ali) Davis; great- grandchildren, Adyson, Avery, Rozlyn, Racelyn, Stetson, and Ledger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Summer Davis, Mom's caregiver for the past several months, for her great service to our family.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Ryan Hildebrand officiating. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
