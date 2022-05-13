Wilson, Shirley 1934-2022 Kansas City, Mo. May 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Shirley Wilson, 87, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022.On Dec. 29, 1934, she was born in Grant City, Missouri, to Charles and Freida (Goff) Motsinger.She earned her Masters in Education degree and taught at Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.Shirley will be remembered as a prolific reader.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Kensel Motsinger.She is survived by her sons, Tal Wilson (Denise), Crispen Wilson (Emily) and Linden Wilson; grandchildren, Ruby, Ed and Nthabi; extended family and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Worth County Education Foundation, 510 East Avenue, Grant City, MO 64456.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley Wilson Missouri Grant City University Music Kansas City Memorial Contribution Extended Family × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 13, 2022 Late Notices, May 12, 2022 Late Notices, May 11, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSchool district announces three new leadersDecision looms on fate of aging I-229 bridgeOfficer, woman suffer injuries in Tuesday accidentInjury sidelines judge for indefinite period19 years later, Muny Inn recovers stolen signMother, five kids move into new Habitat for Humanity homeSt. Joseph man injured in stabbing on FrederickRestaurant Week brings special deals to St. JosephMoDOT to fix Pear Street ditches, site of fatal accidentGas station murder suspect arrested
