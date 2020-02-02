Sandra Lynette Wilson, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, to be with the Lord.

She was born Oct. 6, 1950, in St. Joseph.

Sandy was the director of cosmetology at Vatterott College for 15 years and retired as a loving grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Lola Castle.

Survivors include: her husband, Stan Wilson; sons, Matt Wilson (Carrie), Travis Wilson (Mandi); daughter, Angie (Mark); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Castle (Linda).

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The National Kidney Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.