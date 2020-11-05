Wilson, Robert L. 1927-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Robert Lehman Wilson, 93, Cameron, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at Leavenworth Veteran's Hospital.

He was born May 18, 1927, in Winston, Missouri, to Emmett and Anna (McDaniel) Wilson. He was the first of eight children.

Bob served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1947.

He married Charlotte Calhoun in 1947. They had seven children together and later divorced.

Bob lived his entire life in the Kidder, Altamont, and Cameron areas.

He always had a construction business involving carpentry, remodeling or concrete.

He was a charter member of the Cameron Elks 2615 and the Kidder School Board.

He enjoyed playing the piano, dancing and ice cream.

Preceding him in death: his parents; three sons: Kent, Jack, and Tim Wilson; grandson, Cody Wilson; brothers, Jack and Bill; sisters: Doris Potts, Fern Graham and Mary Lou Smith.

He is survived by: two sons, Craig Wilson, Kidder, Missouri, Jerry (Linda) Wilson, Kidder; two daughters, Cindy (Mike) Huebl, Easton, Missouri, Jill (Rick) Prothero, Kingston, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irma (Benny) Fewins, Polo, Missouri, Pat (Steve) Gates, Cameron; brother-in-law Dick Smith, Eldorado Springs, Missouri.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri.

Friends may call Thursday and Friday, at the funeral home.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences, visit: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.