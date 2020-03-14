KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Robert B. Wilson, 91, Kansas City, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.

He was born Oct. 30, 1928, to Lloyd and Myra (Cortner) Michael, in Sheridan, Missouri.

Robert married Shirley A., June 22, 1958.

He was a grain executive at Bunge Corp., and retired after 35 years.

Robert was a loving husband and father. He was a craftsman who worked on many projects. He enjoyed music, theater and traveling.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Norma Hibbs; and half brother, Lilvon Michael.

Survivors include: wife, Shirley, of the home; sons, Tal (Denise), Crispen (Emily) and Lin; grandchildren: Ruby, Ed and Nthabi; sister, Carlene Crawford; and half brother, Bill Michael.

Farewell Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Robert suggested donations to a charity of donor's choice.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.