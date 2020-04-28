Wilson, Patsy J. 1930-2020

LINCOLN, Neb. - Patsy Jean (Holsclaw) Wilson, 90, Lincoln, passed away April 24, 2020.

Born April 13, 1930, in Falls City, Nebraska, to William H. and Ida E. (Albright) Holsclaw.

Family members include: her daughter, Susie (Dave) Carbon, Jefferson, Iowa; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; nieces, Debra Mullen and Lynn Walsh, Lincoln; and many other nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Robert; and sisters.

No services.

Interment at a later date.

Memorials to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

