Nadine Holferty Wilson, age 94, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Addington Place of Lee's Summit.

She was the beloved wife of Joe Holferty, Hank Wilson and Gene Williams, who predeceased her.

She was born in St. Joseph on Sept. 11, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Bertha Wagenblast.

She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1944, and went on to graduate from the K.C. Secretarial School, class of 1949.

She was a Charter Member of Northgate Baptist Church, Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA President and an Election Poll Worker, for over 50 years.

Nadine's greatest joy in life was spending time in the company of her loving family.

She is survived by: her daughter and son-in-law, Jodeane and Craig Brown; her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kristine Holferty; her daughter-in-law, Linda Wilson, wife of the late Craig Wilson; eight grandchildren: Hilary Blair, Joel Brown, Amanda Harrington, Rachel Hinton, Adam Holferty, Jackson Holferty, Jonathan Comer and Jennifer Wilson; 12 great-grandchildren: Phoebe and Gretel Blair, Esther, Isaac, Silas, Anna Charlotte, Phineas and Benjamin Harrington, Reese, Hope, Ivy and Jane Hinton; and several nieces.

She was predeceased by: her son, Craig; her husbands; and sisters, Naomi Culp and Leota Olson.

Her Christian faith and strong value system guided her through life and will continue within many of us for generations to come.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patee Park Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Burial service will take place 2:30 p.m. at Blakely Cemetery.

All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kansas & Western Missouri Salvation Army in Nadine Wilson's memory. www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.