Michael "Mikey" Anthony Wilson, 46, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph. He was born Dec. 19, 1974, in Atchison, Kansas, son of Gayle and Wayne Wilson. He graduated from Benton High School. Mikey has worked at Motel 6 for the past three years, and National Beef for seven years. He enjoyed playing softball, loved music, and working on cars.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle Lynn Wilson, and son, Derek Wilson.

He is survived by father, Wayne and stepmother Cindy Wilson of St. Joseph; his companion of six years, Nena Hobson of St. Joseph; children, Brandon (Telara) Wilson of St Joseph, Shelby (Zack) Beaman of St. Joseph, Nichole (Zach) George-Anderson of St. Joseph, Ryan Wilson of St. Joseph; stepchildren, Christian Glidewell and Cloe Hobson, brother, Steven (Shandra) Polley of Sioux City, Iowa; sister, Jeannie (Paul) Knowles of St. Joseph; maternal grandmother, Jan Merritt of Atchison, Kansas; paternal grandparents, Gordon and Betty Wilson of St. Joseph; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Michael has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Michael Wilson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.