Mary Frances "Fannie" Wilson, 93, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord Friday, May 15, 2020.

She was born Aug. 21, 1926, in Bigelow, Missouri, to Roy William and Frances Esther (Laukemper) Stadalman.

Fannie was the third of six children.

She graduated from Mound City High School, at age 16.

Fannie moved to Atchison, Kansas, with her sister and started work at a company that made Army cots.

Fannie married Robert Lee Wilson Nov. 16, 1946.

They lived on the family farm in Mound City, Missouri, until 1956, when they moved to St. Joseph, with two children in tow.

She worked at National Bellas Hess, a catalog ordering company, and retired from the St. Joseph School District, after 25 years.

After the death of her husband in 1991, she started her volunteer career at Heartland/Mosaic Life Care Hospital, with over 20 years of service.

Fannie made hand-stitched quilts for many family members.

She learned to crochet at the age of 80 and made over 100 lap throws that she donated to area nursing homes.

She was a member of Mount Olivet Christian Church, Smithville, Missouri.

Fannie was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert; parents; siblings: Margery Patterson, Rosa Lee New, William and Richard Stadalman; and son-in-law, Jim Wilmes.

Survivors include: her daughter, Debbie Wilmes, Smithville; son, Jim Wilson, St. Joseph; granddaughters: Cortney Weston (Skyler), Elizabeth Cowan (Sam), Anna Wilson; sister, Betty Heck, Mound City; great-grandchildren: Brayson and Kellen Weston, Sawyer Dawn and Everett James Cowan; several nieces, nephews; and extended family and friends.

A very special thank you to Vintage Gardens and her caregivers for their wonderful care.

Farewell Graveside Services & Interment: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City.

Public Viewing: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Mount Olivet Christian Church, Smithville.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.