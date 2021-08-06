Mary L. Wilson
1925-2021
Jesse "Bill" Wilson, born July 14, 1923, passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, and Mary Louise Wilson, born April 8, 1925, passed away on June 16, 2021, have joined spirits as one, after 77 years of marriage.
They were married Aug. 21, 1943, in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Bill retired from Boehringer Ingelheim in 1988, as Director of Engineering, after 27 years and Mary retired from teaching at Hosea Elementary, after 17 years.
They both served the community, supported local charities and belonged to Moila Temple.
Both loved to dance, travel, and read, and they loved their friends and family.
They provided guidance with patience and moral support to the three children they raised and who loved them dearly.
The family will gather with friends 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Inurnment: Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
